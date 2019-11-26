URBANA - George Griffith Ropp, 92, went to be with his Savior Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Springfield, OH. He was born August 11, 1927 to Griffith & Margaret (Printz) Ropp. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Eloise Mae Ober Ropp. He is survived by sons, Lin A. Ropp of Piqua, Allen (Debbie) Ropp of Fairfield, Ohio and David (Jean) Ropp of Urbana, 9 grandchildren, Derek Ropp, Kindra Nitschke, Curt (Jen) Ropp, Shayna Knack, Tim (Sabrina) Ropp, Christie (Geoff) Scholl, Tom (Beth) Campbell, Andy (Stacia) Campbell and Monica Ropp, 17 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Phillip Ropp of Bradenton, FL, and sister-in-law, Virginia Ann (Jack) Turner of Urbana, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters Helen and Clarence Ziegler, Lorah Ann and Donald Zeigler, Floyd and Luda Ropp, Mary and Bob Brunotte, Rita and Vernon Stegall, John and Marie Connolly, Donna Ropp, in-laws Alva (Freida) Ober, Homer (June) Ober and Melby (Loudene) Ober, and great-granddaughter Kassie Nitschke.

George was a carpenter and contractor all his life, helping build and improve many of the homes and farms around Urbana and Springfield. He is a WW2 Army veteran, serving in the Philippines.

Burial will be in Oak Dale Cemetery at the convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in George's memory to the , 4540 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash, Oh 45242. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.