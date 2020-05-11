URBANA - George S. Roseberry, age 86, of Urbana, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Vancrest of Urbana. He was born on August 29, 1933 in Morgan County, Kentucky to the late Oscar and Amanda (Smith) Roseberry. In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Brofford; great-granddaughter, Alivia Laird; sister, Wanda Weinbrecht; and brothers, Billy and William Roseberry Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Martha (Chaney) Roseberry; daughter, Deborah Roseberry; sons, Stephen (Lori) Roseberry and Ronald (Cathy) Roseberry; and former daughter-in-law, Gina Roseberry. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Culley (Jarad) Gilbert, Merritt (Casey) Roseberry, Sara (Dustin) Alvey and Austin (Jessica) Roseberry; great-grandchildren, Braedyn, Mya, Peyton, Hunter, Parker, Tanner, Eli, Skyler and Emmett; as well as his sister, Sarah Rider and brother, Charles (Ellen) Roseberry. George retired from Navistar after 33 years of service. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Oak Hill CM Cemetery. There will be a memorial service once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.