URBANA - George Stanley Corbin, 76, went to be with the Lord November 12, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, OH. George was born on December 30, 1942, in St. Albans, WV, to Oscar James and Marjorie (Niday) Corbin. On January 7, 1967, he married the love of his life, Geneva (Rutt) Corbin.

George's true love was to be with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Geneva Corbin, St. Paris, OH; devoted daughters, Amy (Lee) Thompson, Pt. Pleasant, WV, Tammy (Edward) Serres, St. Paris, OH; his grandchildren, Evan Thompson and Amanda Thompson, Pt. Pleasant, WV, and Cheyanna Serres, Troy, OH.

He is also survived by his siblings, Shirley (Harlan) Jones, Gallipolis, OH, James (Shirley) Corbin, Altamont, IL, Carol (Keith) Drinkwine, Gardnerville, NV, and half-brothers, Randy (Lisa) Corbin, Rock Bridge, OH, Rick (Loretta) Corbin, Gallipolis, OH, and Ronnie (Terri) Corbin, Gallipolis, OH.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Clona Corbin and his maternal grandparents, Stanley and Linnie Niday.

George served his country in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge in 1966. He then went on to retire in 2003 after 30 years with Navistar in Springfield, OH and a whole lot of life in between and since. He was also an active member of the American Legion, Post 286 in New Carlisle, OH.

George lived his life with tremendous faith and grace. He always had a smile to offer, words of encouragement and shared the fact that he loved you with a gentle ease. He attended The Lighthouse Tabernacle at 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, OH under the pastoral care of Rev. Rick Clos.

One of George's passions was the Ohio State Buckeyes. He often referred to himself as a "Buckeye Nut" and that he was. Every game you'd find him in front of the TV, in his recliner, wrapped in a blanket and munching on his favorite candy. He loved so many things, gospel, country and bluegrass music, fishing, family get-togethers and good food. He enjoyed working in his yard with his wife to beautify his home.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME in Urbana, OH. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, November 18, 2019 at The Lighthouse Tabernacle at 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, OH with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Lunch will be provided at the close of service. Following lunch family and friends will be leaving the church for the procession to New Carlisle Cemetery in New Carlisle, OH.

