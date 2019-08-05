BELLEFONTAINE - George William Heater, age 77, of Cable, Ohio, passed away at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 27, 1942 to the late Ralph L. and Margaret D. (Jones) Heater. A sister, Caroline Louise Smith, also preceded George in death.

On July 13, 1968 he married the former Evelyn Huffman and she survives.

He is also survived by his daughters, Doris (Stan) VanAmburg of Fairbanks and Sally Heater of Cable; grandchildren, Laura (Dan) Powers, Sarah (Skyler) Evans, Caleb (Brandi) VanAmburg, Zach VanAmburg, Andrew Hilliard, and Ethen Hilliard; great-granddaughter, Isabella Ruth Powers; sisters, Esther E. Dean of Montgomery, Alabama, Marjorie E. Shepard of Cloverdale, Ohio; brothers, James F. Heater of West Liberty, Raymond L. (Rachel) Heater of Jackson, Kentucky, and Herbert H. (Virginia) Heater of Bellefontaine; a special friend and neighbor, Mike Nelsh of Cable; and many other special friends.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked 30 years as a laborer at International Harvester. George loved going hunting and long riffle shooting. All who knew and loved George will miss him.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Pastor Mike Grable will officiate a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty