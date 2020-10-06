NORTH LEWISBURG - Georgeanna Lewis, 70, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Prestige Gardens, Marysville. She was born August 28, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marilyn (Phillips) and George Shonkwiler. Georgeanna was a 1968 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She retired as a nursing assistant at Mercy McAuley Center. She was passionate about her farm and her beloved dog, Lucy.

Georgeanna is survived by her sons, Jamie (Nikki) Adams and Charlie (Brittany) Lewis; grandchildren, Levi Adams and Natalie & Holden Lewis; 4 step children, Roger Lewis, Diane Morgan, Jeff (Amie) Lewis and Jason (Kim) Lewis; brothers, Gary (Renee), Bob (Janice) and Tim (Terry) Shonkwiler; sister, Polly Shonkwiler; as well as several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daril Lewis; and her brother, Ronald Shonkwiler. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com