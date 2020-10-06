1/1
Georgeanna Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgeanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH LEWISBURG - Georgeanna Lewis, 70, of North Lewisburg, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Prestige Gardens, Marysville. She was born August 28, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Marilyn (Phillips) and George Shonkwiler. Georgeanna was a 1968 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She retired as a nursing assistant at Mercy McAuley Center. She was passionate about her farm and her beloved dog, Lucy.

Georgeanna is survived by her sons, Jamie (Nikki) Adams and Charlie (Brittany) Lewis; grandchildren, Levi Adams and Natalie & Holden Lewis; 4 step children, Roger Lewis, Diane Morgan, Jeff (Amie) Lewis and Jason (Kim) Lewis; brothers, Gary (Renee), Bob (Janice) and Tim (Terry) Shonkwiler; sister, Polly Shonkwiler; as well as several step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daril Lewis; and her brother, Ronald Shonkwiler. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved