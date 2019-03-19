URBANA - Georgia Martin Paulig, born January 16, 1932 in Mechanicsburg, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was 87.

She is survived by her oldest daughter Kristin Paulig and granddaughter Georgia Rui Paulig of Durham, NC, middle daughter Gretchen Paulig and granddaughters Julia Kate and Emi Cunningham Paulig of Austin, TX, and youngest daughter Heidi Paulig Singer of Urbana and grandsons Karl and Tristan Singer, of Columbus, OH, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews who flocked to the Paulig homestead from all over the country to share yearly Thanksgiving celebrations with her. She also loved and enjoyed the company of her son-in-law, Brad Singer of Urbana, and daughter-in-law, Joy Cunningham, of Austin.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Karl Paulig, who was her high school sweetheart. She attended Urbana High School, where she was the salutatorian of her graduating class as well as Homecoming Queen. When selected as May Queen for the second time, the Urbana Daily Citizen described her as the "tall blonde lass." In 1949, she was awarded the Grimes Scholarship Award and attended Ohio State University where she was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a women's scholarship honorary society. After she and Karl married, Georgia worked in the accounting department at Grimes Manufacturing while Karl completed his law school education, after which they both settled in Urbana.

An avid reader and genius problem-solver, Georgia excelled at everything she undertook. In ways large and small, she lived by the principle that "Life rewards action." A restorer and renovator of buildings, she could walk into what appeared to be an irredeemable building and immediately identify the hidden gem within. With a kind of x-ray vision, Georgia could see the bones of a building and know precisely how to honor and restore it to its original beauty while modernizing it to best serve its occupants. She handled every detail, from researching a building's history, to restoring its exterior and configuring and decorating its interior, guided always by her impeccable taste, fealty to historical accuracy, and love for her community. She loved nothing more than donning a hard hat and exploring every nook and cranny of a building and trouble-shooting with her builders as her projects unfolded. In addition to residential properties, Georgia restored and renovated five downtown buildings in Urbana. Among her more notable projects, Georgia turned the iconic 40 Monument Square building—which had originally been the site of Doolittle's Tavern in 1842—into a modern, three-story office building. She also restored the beautiful brick building at 127 Miami Street which was then placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and transformed the Four Gables Building on Main Street into combined retail and residential space for which she was awarded the "Electro Modernization Award" by the Retail and Business Review Magazine and the Dayton Power and Light Company.

Georgia was an active supporter of her community. She was a member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Urbana-Champaign County, the Johnny Appleseed Society, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance, the Urbana University Presidents Associates, and the YMCA. She received numerous awards for her civic work, including the Urbana Downtown Business Association Pride Award in 1987, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance Cornerstone Award for Lifetime Services, the Chamber of Commerce Special Recognition Award in 1993, and the Main Street Urbana-Champaign County Legacy Award in 2002. She was also named Preservationist of the Year in 1997 by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance. In 2000, Georgia was commended by the Smithsonian's "Save Outdoor Sculpture" program for her significant efforts to defend and preserve Urbana's "The Indian Hunter."

Tenacious, principled, and generous in her civic engagements, Georgia was equally tenacious, principled, generous, and loyal in her personal relationships. She has always showed up for family and friends to offer whatever was needed in the circumstances. She donated resources to those in need without hesitation and without discrimination. Wise and nonjudgmental, she let love be her guide and always seemed to do the right thing no matter where she was or what was happening. Life is too short, she would say, to succumb to rancor or disappointment. She was also a terrific athlete as anyone who faced her across a tennis court can attest. While we are all heartbroken to lose her, we are all deeply grateful she graced us with her presence for 87 years. Her family, her friends, and her community are indescribably richer because Georgia lived among us.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, 937-458-6028, https://www.hospiceofthemiamivalley.org.