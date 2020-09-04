URBANA - Gerald "Jerry" Damewood, 80, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital. Jerry was born March 10, 1940 in Cable, Ohio to the late Homer and Opal Mae (Johnson) Damewood. He was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While serving in Korea, he met the love of his life, Kim. They spent 57 wonderful years together. He was a member of Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A. M., The Urbana Lions Club and the Pilot's Club. From a young age, he was passionate about Champaign County. He was extremely active and a hard worker throughout his entire life, even till his last days. He was a respected businessman in Champaign County. He started his first company in 1982, Damewood Trucking. Jerry was also the owner and operator of Damewood Enterprises with his wife and loving children, Betty and Brad. Recently, Jerry was instrumental in bringing Navistar to Champaign County. He enjoyed flying, racing, hiking and being at the airport. In the last five years he hiked all the way to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, on the Appalachian Trail and sky dived. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loving family. In their own words, his grandchildren fondly remember their grandpa, "Grandpa taught me a lot of things, but I can't say them in the newspaper." "He was all of our favorite person and the best grandpa we could ask for. He always took us to do fun things: go-carting, flying to restaurants, going to the beach with us when we were little, and we never saw him without a smile." "He worked every day of his life." "Grandpa and Grandma set a perfect example of how to work hard and lead a good life." Jerry is survived by his wife, Kim Damewood; his daughter, Betty (Phillip) Sherman; his grandchildren, Alexander (Heather), Nathaniel (Lauryn) Sherman, Alyza (Sean) Baker, Oliva, Abigail, Izzy and Bennett Damewood; his great-grandchildren, Crew & Breckon Baker and Lena & Eloise Sherman; his daughter-in-law, Karen Damewood; his sister, Shirley Dallas; his brother, Randall (Peggy) Damewood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bradley Damewood; his sister, Virginia Lee Blackwood; his mother-in-law, Su Ye Kang. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Ed Corwin for family and friends. We invite you to join us for the Live Stream on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.