URBANA - Gerald "Jerry" Lee Charles, 80, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana.

He was born August 24, 1938 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Frank L. and Vonna "Vonnie" (Shy) Charles. Jerry was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He served his country in the United States Army. Jerry worked for Tech II as a purchasing agent. He was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church. Jerry was a past master of the Harmony Lodge #8 F & AM. He enjoyed gardening, wood carving and being an assistant cub scout leader.

Jerry is survived by his daughters, Annette Charles-Van Meter (Markus) and Lisa Sanders; grandchildren, Mary Rose Sanders (Kyle Willis), AJ (Jamie) Sanders, Bishop Sanders and Isabella Van Meter; siblings Sherry (Mark) Anderson, Marlon (Donna) Charles, Candy (Ken) Garrido and Carl (Melissa) Charles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kay Charles; sister, Jane Callicoat; and a son-in-law, Jeff Sanders.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The funeral will open with Masonic services. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

