URBANA - Gerald Robert Sims, 93, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Urbana Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born October 4, 1925 in Findlay, Ohio, the son of John J. and Blanche (Follweiler) Sims.

Gerald proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant. He was a graduate of Yale University, receiving two degrees, Bachelor of Sciences in 1946 and Bachelor of Engineering in 1947.

Gerald retired after 39 years with The BF Goodrich Company as Director of Engineering and Maintenance for all plants in the United States.

He attended the Mentor United Methodist Church. Gerald enjoyed bowling and golf.

Gerald's son, Douglas, says that Gerald was the most honest man, and the man of the highest personal integrity, that he has ever met. No family has ever had a better provider than Gerald was, and Neva, his wife, has enjoyed his unfailing strength as a provider for 71 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Neva Olive Sims, his son, Douglas E. Sims, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Harold, Roy and Lloyd Sims; and his sisters, Lucille Beckwith, Ila Lentz, Alta Angel and Mary Catherine Sims.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Perry Center Cemetery, Perry, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com