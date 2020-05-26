ST. PARIS - Geraldine "Gerry" Brecount, age 84, of Saint Paris, Ohio passed away at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana, Ohio. Gerry was born on December 26, 1935 in Troy, OH, a daughter of the late Raymond and Lucille Butcher Harris. She married Richard Brecount on March 31, 1951 and he survives. A granddaughter, Jodi Brecount Flora, a grandson-in-law, Steve Flora, and three great-grandchildren also survive her: Allison, Sarah, and Matthew Flora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven Ray Brecount, her step mother, Winnie Harris, and three siblings, Pat Sternberg, Bill Harris and Eileen Woods. Gerry was previously employed by Val Decker Packing Company of Piqua and by Graham Local Schools as a cafeteria worker at Graham North. Gerry enjoyed attending craft fairs and her great-grandchildren's sporting events. Funeral services will be held at noon in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church presiding. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road, St. Paris. OH. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing of 6 feet and masks are recommended. Memorial donations in Gerry's name may be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Road, Saint Paris, OH 43072. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 26 to May 27, 2020.