MECHANICSBURG - Geraldine "Jerry" Large, 93, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. Jerry was born September 3, 1927 in Beaver, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harvey and Maud Eliza (DeLay) Shonkwiler. She was a cashier and bookkeeper at Chet's IGA in Mechanicsburg, which she owned with her husband, Chet. Geraldine enjoyed bowling, traveling, spending time at their lake house and spending time with her family, friends and their dog, Missy. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Sue (Michael) Love; grandchildren, Ryan (Terri) Love and Heidi Love-Jackson; great-grandsons Cooper, Carson & Cayden Love and Gabriel & Micah Jackson; sister-in-law, Mary Shonkwiler; and several nieces and nephews including special niece, Lesa. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester "Chet" Large, Jr.; brothers, Norman Shonkwiler, Harvey Shonkwiler, John (Betty) Shonkwiler, and Harold (Nancy) Shonkwiler; and sisters, Bernice (Carl) Roberts and Wilma (John) Spray.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care given Jerry by the staff of Hospice of the Miami Valley and Christy Herdman.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD, & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Somerford Cemetery, Somerford, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385 or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.