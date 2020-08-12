1/1
Gina Marie Gilbert
WEST LIBERTY - Gina Marie Gilbert, 37, of West Liberty, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Gina was born in Kenton, on October 11, 1982, to Melvin and Kim (Reisinger) Lovelace and they survive in West Liberty. She is also survived by her husband, Brad Gilbert, whom she married on December 19, 2009; daughter Emma Marie Gilbert of West Liberty; sister Nora Jean Gaidusek of West Liberty; several nieces and nephews, including Colton Gaidusek; numerous aunts and uncles, including Vicky Grant of DeGraff who was like a second mom to Gina; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Gina was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virginia and Robert Reisinger.

Gina was a longtime member of the Champaign County 4-H, and loved showing horses. She also enjoyed boating and camping.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, West Liberty, on Friday, August 14, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., where Tami Wenger will lead Gina's celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood-Union Cemetery, DeGraff.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, is honored to serve the Gilbert family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
101 Zanesfield Road
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 465-3940
