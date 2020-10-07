1/1
Ginger Leitenberger
URBANA — Ginger Leitenberger, 70 of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Ohio State University Medical Center.

Ginger was born March 13, 1950 in Urbana the daughter of Mary K. (Vermillion) Spellman and Theodore K. Spellman. She was married for 49 years to her life-mate and husband, Paul Leitenberger. She worked for various local Urbana companies including The Hall Company for 19 years, Siemens for 5 years, and most recently W.B. Marvins. Both she and her husband Paul were both very active in the Urbana Football Boosters. She also liked crocheting, reading, and almost any project working with her hands. She had may friends loving and appreciating their company. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family enjoying her children and grandchildren. Ginger is survived by her children; Janet (Jerry) Lewis of DeGraff, Ohio and Paul H. (Cristy) Leitenberger II of Columbus, Ohio, six grandchildren; Paul Leitenberger III , Breanna Leitenberger, Erin Lewis , Brittney Lewis , Emily Lewis , and Jerry "LJ" Lewis, Jr; five great-grandchildren; Lexus Suttles and Derrick Suttles Jr., Kyleigh Burnside, Haleigh Miller, and Justin Moore II; sister, Patricia Dunlavy of Urbana, and sister-in-law Juanita (John) Sours of Colorado in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Ginger is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband Paul who passed away October 2, 2015 as well as her brother, Charles Spellman.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery in 1 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Memorial contributions are respectfully requested to the Urbana Athletic Boosters, P.O. Box 305, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernon.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
