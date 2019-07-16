NORTH LEWISBURG - Gladys Pearl (Weaver) Castle, 93, passed peacefully from the loving hands and hearts of many caring Family and Friends and into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday, July 15, 2019.

Gladys accepted Christ as her Savior, Thanksgiving week of 1950, and has tried her best to live a holy life since then. "The Prayer of my life is that my Children, Grand Children and Great Grand Children, and all of my descendants in generations to come will learn to love the Lord and live a Holy Life." Since 1950, Gladys has been a member of several Church of Christ in Christian Unions.

Gladys was born September 8, 1925 in Lost Creek, WV, to parents Rev. Lloyd E. Weaver and Minnie (Ruckle) Weaver.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elva L. Castle, first husband, Clyde Buffenbarger, brothers W. Harold (Bub) Weaver, Lloyd Earl Weaver and Charles B Weaver, sisters and brothers-in-law Hazel (Dick) Welch, Edith (Albert) First, Mary Lou (Bucky) Bushong and Ruth (Dick) Case, sister-in-law Rachel (Bub) Weaver, step-son, Elva Eugene Castle, step granddaughter Myrah McClaskey, and brother-in-law Jim (Hazel) Organ.

Gladys is survived by her sons Darrell (Cathy) Buffenbarger, Steven (Linda) Castle and Keith (Susan) Castle, her grandchildren Sandra (Adam) Storick, Anita (Richard) Humphrey, Darren Buffenbarger, Eric (Sue) Buffenbarger, Doug (Roxanna) Buffenberger, Brandy (Phillip) Elms, Stacey (Sean) Hill, Laurie (Chuck) Spires, Abbey Castle, Casey (Danielle) Castle, Tony (Tasha) Castle, and Destiny Walters, her great-grandchildren Jack and Griffin Storick, Thomas (Meaghan) Richards and Katelyn (Zach) Shelby, Molly, Jake and Graeme Buffenbarger, Taylor and Tyler Elms, Emily Spires, Adalyn Castle, Natalie Castle, Riley, Liam, Owen, Brody and Rory Castle, sisters-in-law Hazel (Jim) Organ, Jean (Don) Jones and Faye (Jim) Ferryman, stepdaughter, Wanda (Eugene) McClaskey and their son Jeff and his children, deceased stepdaughter Myrah's girls Vanessa and Crystal and their children, step granddaughter Carla (Art) Thompson and her children, step grandson David Castle and step grandson, Jason Cline and his children, as well as special friends Helen and Bill Murry, Lois Elms and Judy Thornhill.

In the past, Gladys was employed with Harding Screw Factory, Middleburg, Ohio, painting and cleaning for Weaver & Castle and then retired after 20 years from Midland-Ross (Grimes Division).

The family would like to express their appreciation to Lois Elms, the staff at the Memorial Gables and Loving Care Hospice, Marysville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at the funeral home or personally to the , or to the Marysville Church of the Nazarene, 1126 N. Maple St., Marysville, OH 43040, Trinity Chapel CCCU, 77 W. Center St., Milford Center, OH 43045, or Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, OH 43040.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastors Paul Mills, Warren Goble and Frank Summerfield officiating; the family will receive friends 10–11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com