MECHANICSBURG - Glen N. Paugh, 85, of Mechanicsburg died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in his home. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Colonial Baptist Church, 8963 Milton Carlisle Road, New Carlisle. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Burial Park, Springfield.