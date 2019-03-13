Obituary Print Glenda Lou Harper | Visit Guest Book

URBANA - Glenda Lou Harper, 75, of Cable, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Ohio State University Hospital. She was born October 15, 1943 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Donna L. (Corn) Criffield and Glenn O. Troutman. Glenda was a 1961 graduate of Urbana High School. She was a devoted and dedicated member of the Cable United Methodist Church and served on many committees and groups. Glenda was an advisor for many years with the 4-H Cooking Club and was an accomplished baker. She was a member of the Triad Booster Club and served at the Senior Citizen Center. Glenda retired as director with the Champaign County Transit System and worked as clerk for Wayne Township. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of her, we find solace knowing that she is now with God, at peace, and for that, we are grateful. Glenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gene Harper; sons, Chris (Linda) Harper and Mark (Melissa) Harper; sisters, Carol (Jack) Combs, Sharon Evans and Pam Criffield; brother, Kenneth Criffield (Cathy Cook); grandchildren, Elicia Harper (Darin Swimm), Tyler Harper, Kristin (Jake) Evans, Brittny (Derick) Eckurd and Ryan Harper; great-grandson, Logan Evans; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandy Brown. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Rob Blosser officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Cable. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cable United Methodist Church, 5779 Filmore St., Cable, Ohio 43009 or , P. O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

