SPRINGFIELD - Rev. Glenn O. Blair, Jr., 64, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence and is now with the Lord.

He was born on November 30, 1954 in Oswego, Kansas the son of Glenn O. Blair, Sr. and Lois Effie Blair (Pyle). Glenn graduated from South High School in 1972 and from Mount Vernon Nazarene College in 1976. He was an ordained minister serving at many Nazarene churches in Ohio, Michigan and New Mexico. He owned Glenn Blair, E.A. Income Tax and Bookkeeping for over 20 years and The Locker Room Sports Card shop for over 15 years. He was an avid Browns and Buckeyes fan but most of all he loved his family deeply and always had time to spend with each one during life's ups and downs.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tina Blair (Evilsizor); four children: Glenn Blair III (Jessica) Blair of Springfield; Kelli (Buddy) Leistritz of Cable; Amanda (Jason) Page of Springfield and Christopher (Amy) Blair of Springfield; his grandchildren: Glenn Blair IV, Ashley, Michael and Nikolas Leistritz, Sabrina and Jordyn Page and Kayla, Camden and Kenzie Blair; two sisters: Judy Miller and Janice (Dick) Boozell. He is preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Addison Page.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3 from 4-6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield. The celebration of life will be held at the church on Monday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com.