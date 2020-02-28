URBANA - Glenn Stewart, age 77, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Urbana United Methodist Church with a celebration of his life beginning at 7 p.m., Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to or Urbana United Methodist Church in Glenn's honor. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com