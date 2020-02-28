Glenn Stewart (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-4227
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urbana United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Urbana United Methodist Church
Obituary
URBANA - Glenn Stewart, age 77, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Urbana United Methodist Church with a celebration of his life beginning at 7 p.m., Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to or Urbana United Methodist Church in Glenn's honor. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
