URBANA - Glenn William Randall, 66, of Urbana, passed away in his home on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

He was born on June 9, 1953 in Urbana, OH, a son of William and Kathryn (Petty) Randall. Glenn was an Active U.S.A. truck driver for 18 years, retiring in 2015, and enjoyed farming for many years. He was a great conversationalist but was at his absolute best when he was helping people.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Susan (Wilkins) Randall; children, Tony (Angela) Randall, Melissa (Jason) Meeker, Krista (J.D.) Davenport and Katie Kelch; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Courtney, Kaleb, Karson and Mackenzie; and brothers, Lester (Sharon) Randall, Mark Randall (Karen Gould) and Chris (Mandy) Randall.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Randall.

Memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's memory to the , Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 2019 in the shop of Paul and Joyce Calland, 4977 Idle Road, Urbana.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.