URBANA - Glenna Klotts, 85, of Urbana passed away at home on January 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 26, 1934 to Ben and Hazel Overfield. Glenna married Mike Klotts in 1956 and they shared 47 wonderful years together. She was a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary 5421, Women of the Moose 698, American Legion Auxiliary 120, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary 3615 and the AmVets 121. Glenna's hobbies included bowling and darts where she won many trophies throughout the years. She retired from Siemens after being employed there for 33 years. Glenna is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Adams and Beth (Jim) Wild and her five grandchildren, Jason, Aaron and Melanie Adams, Brad (Missy) and Justin (Rachell) Wild. Glenna has twelve great-grandchildren, Brittney, Shelby, Alyssa, Mary, Lily, Gavin, Jordan, Mara, Peyton, Jonathon, Kayden and Jaxson and three great-great-grandchildren, Cooper, Weston and Addison. She is also survived by her brothers Jan (Candy) and Randy Overfield and her sister Karen (Phil) Dunham, sisters in law, Marie, Peggy and Pat, numerous cousins and several nieces and nephews. Glenna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Gene, Ron, Jim and Rick Overfield, son-in-law, Bill Adams, brother-in-law Jim Klotts and sisters-in-law, Margie Bidgood and Marty Overfield. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral will follow on Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Oak Dale Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com