WEST LIBERTY - Gloria A Schrand, 70, passed into Jesus's arms on August 11, 2019 in the evening at the James Medical ICU.

She was born on August 2, 1949 in Logan County. Gloria was the daughter of the late John E. Ward and Gatha E. (Coates) Ward. She married Edward John Schrand on September 5, 1970 and he preceded her in death as did her brother, Wayne Ward.

Gloria and Ed had no children, but many loving relatives. Gloria is survived by sister Linda (Larry) Sparks of West Liberty, brother Dale (Mary) Ward of Bellefontaine and sister Joni (Bob) Meister of West Liberty. Several nieces Deana (David) Gibson, Cindy (Todd) Dallas, Shannon (Steve) Wenger and nephews Tyler (Tiffany) Sparks, Dale (Dianne) Ward Jr., Jon (Heidi) Ward, Fran (Bretnie) Meister, Ryan Meister, Chris (Anne) Schrand; all who were constantly visiting and loving on the BEST Aunt ever.

Gloria was a graduate of Logan Hills High School in 1967. She worked for Underwriter's Laboratory (UL) most of her life as executive secretary. She was a member of the Catholic Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Moving back to Ohio 14 years ago, she continued her faith study in the Catholic and Nazarene Churches.

Gloria was an avid golfer. Loved gardening and showing flowers at the Champaign County Fair yearly. She looked forward to seeing her weekly night bowling team and the fun they would have. One big highlight of her life was volunteering at the West Liberty-Salem school faithfully for 11 years in her niece's (Cindy Dallas) classroom. Oh, how she loved working with the WL-S students. Gloria enjoyed camping with her sister Linda and her husband Larry throughout the summer, along with dogs Charlie and Pepper. Gloria was active in the cancer door campaign by supplies doors for others to decorate and sell. Gloria loved serving her West Liberty community by being a Lion's Club member. She was involved in many Lion's activities and served as the President in 2018-2019. She continued to serve her community and country by being a coronary donor after her death.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Quest Community Church, 110 South St, West Liberty, OH 43357, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you to send donations to the West Liberty Lions Club (P.O. Box 686, West Liberty, OH, 43357) or the West Liberty-Salem Tiger Strong field house project (West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association, P.O. Box 935, West Liberty, OH, 43357) in Gloria's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com