NORTH LEWISBURG — Gloria Jean Combs, 73 of North Lewisburg passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 22, 1947 in Urbana, the daughter of E. Lowell and Winifred Louise (Scott) Bowers. She retired as a school bus driver for Triad Schools after many years of service. Gloria enjoyed gardening, her flowers, sewing and also was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband, Porter, enjoyed traveling, camping and loved spending time with their grandkids. She is survived by; sons, Jeromey (Amanda Meyer) Combs and Paul E. Combs; daughters, Carmen (Al) Ford, Cathy (Scott) Carder and Teresa Crabtree; former sons-in-law, Robert Huffman and Terry Crabtree; 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell (Debbie) Bowers; sisters, , Mary Ann (D.J.) Wheeler, and Karen (Mike) Martin; brother-in-law, Gary Robbins as well as several nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Porter J.B. Comb; son, Timothy A. Combs; and sister, Patty Robbins.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD, and VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.