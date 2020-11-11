1/1
Gloria Jean Combs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH LEWISBURG — Gloria Jean Combs, 73 of North Lewisburg passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 22, 1947 in Urbana, the daughter of E. Lowell and Winifred Louise (Scott) Bowers. She retired as a school bus driver for Triad Schools after many years of service. Gloria enjoyed gardening, her flowers, sewing and also was a Girl Scout leader. She and her husband, Porter, enjoyed traveling, camping and loved spending time with their grandkids. She is survived by; sons, Jeromey (Amanda Meyer) Combs and Paul E. Combs; daughters, Carmen (Al) Ford, Cathy (Scott) Carder and Teresa Crabtree; former sons-in-law, Robert Huffman and Terry Crabtree; 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Lowell (Debbie) Bowers; sisters, , Mary Ann (D.J.) Wheeler, and Karen (Mike) Martin; brother-in-law, Gary Robbins as well as several nieces and nephews. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Porter J.B. Comb; son, Timothy A. Combs; and sister, Patty Robbins.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD, and VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
57 West Maple Street
North Lewisburg, OH 43060
(937) 747-2101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved