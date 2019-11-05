WEST LIBERTY - Grace Evelyn Esch, 89, of West Liberty, passed away November 4, 2019, at Green Hills Inn.

She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 18, 1930, to the late Ernest and Blanche (Callison) Mowen. Grace married Floyd David Esch on May 31, 1967, in West Liberty and he preceded her in death on January 13, 2008. She was also preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Terri (Terry Minister) Musser of Hillard, Ohio, and Barbara (Rick) Jenkins of Culpeper, Virginia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Edna Waldron of West Liberty and Marjorie Morgan of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

A 1948 graduate of West Liberty High School, Grace worked as an inspector and retired from Siemens after 20 years of employment. She loved camping, crafts, and sewing. Grace was a member of South Union Mennonite Church.

Pastor Matthew Williams will officiate the funeral service for Grace on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Liberty Fire Department, 201 N. Detroit St., West Liberty, OH 43357.

