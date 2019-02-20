URBANA - Gregg Alan Boyd, 65, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 in Mercy McAuley Center.

He was born August 26, 1953 in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He was a graduate of Triad High School. Gregg enjoyed golfing, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns and riding his Harley. What made his life great was his family, Mom and Dad, his children, Brittany and Brandon, his grandchildren, Aubrey and Ethan, his sister, Susan and everyone that showed him compassion, especially his caregiver and companion, Kathy. Gregg traveled a long road trying to get better but it wasn't meant to be. He loved you all and hopes to be with you all in the next life.

Gregg is survived by his mother, Nancy E. (Derr) Boyd; his children, Brittany (Jesse) Hecker and Brandon Boyd; his grandchildren, Ethan and Aubrey Hecker; his siblings, Susan (David) Oelker and Jeff Boyd; companion of 10 years, Kathy Tennyson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Boyd and his brother, Brian Boyd.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, with Pastor Ray Branstetter officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. US HWY 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

