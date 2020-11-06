MECHANICSBURG - Gregory "Greg" Daulton, 71, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in his home.

Greg was born August 26, 1949 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Junior and Betty L. (Clark) Daulton. He was a graduate of Urbana High School. Greg proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He retired from Honeywell Grimes as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer Supervisor. He enjoyed camping, games, archery, bowling and fitness. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Greg is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Ann (Knox) Daulton; daughters, Kary (Anthony) Timmons and Michele Daulton; his grandchildren, Bo Allen Watts, Jordan Allen Hitt, Courtney Michele Hitt, Abby Ann Watts and Hannah Sue O'Laughlin; great-grandson, Braleyn Allen Hitt; as well as 5 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick Daulton; aunts, Ruby & Helen; and his uncle, Jim.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating

Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

