1/1
Gregory "Greg" Daulton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MECHANICSBURG - Gregory "Greg" Daulton, 71, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in his home.

Greg was born August 26, 1949 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Junior and Betty L. (Clark) Daulton. He was a graduate of Urbana High School. Greg proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He retired from Honeywell Grimes as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer Supervisor. He enjoyed camping, games, archery, bowling and fitness. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Greg is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jean Ann (Knox) Daulton; daughters, Kary (Anthony) Timmons and Michele Daulton; his grandchildren, Bo Allen Watts, Jordan Allen Hitt, Courtney Michele Hitt, Abby Ann Watts and Hannah Sue O'Laughlin; great-grandson, Braleyn Allen Hitt; as well as 5 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Rick Daulton; aunts, Ruby & Helen; and his uncle, Jim.

Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating

Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery, Catawba, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Great Rivers Affiliate, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved