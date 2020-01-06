PUERTO RICO - H. Douglas Ferrell, 57, of Puerto Rico, passed away on December 26, 2019.

Doug was born in Piqua, Ohio to Harold and Gloria (Wilt) Ferrell on January 3, 1962. He was a 1980 graduate of Graham High School, St. Paris, Ohio and had recently retired from Honda Transmission Manufacturing of America. He enjoyed attending Nascar races, football games, and golfing.

Doug is survived by his father, Harold Ferrell; wife Charlene Castello; daughter Courtney Ferrell, son Jordan Ferrell; brother Darrin Ferrell and sister Wendy Moore; grandchildren Gia, Camden, Jayce, Kendall, Connor, Elivia and Jackson; four step children and grandchildren and close friend Bryan Baughman.

He is preceded in death by Gloria Ferrell and Joyce Ferrell.