URBANA - Harold Arnett, 82, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Green Hills Center of West Liberty. Harold was born April 9, 1938 in Crites, West Virginia, the son of the late Lafayette and Edna (Riley) Arnett. He was a 1956 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. Harold served his country in the National Guard. He retired after 32 years from Navistar International. Harold attended the First Christian Church of Urbana. In addition, he was a proud supporter of the Caring Kitchen. He enjoyed travelling and spending winters in Arizona, Texas and Florida for many years following his retirement. Harold is survived by his wife, Janet (Bowshier) Arnett; his brothers, Lloyd Arnett and Thurman (Ann) Arnett; his nephews, Chad (Diane) Arnett and Joe (Crystal) Arnett; as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the governor you must remain in your cars. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Urbana First Christian Church, 113 Orange Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or The Caring Kitchen, 300 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.