NORTH LEWISBURG - Harold Clevenger, 88, of Woodstock passed away December 26, 2019 in Prestige Gardens Nursing Home. He was born June 20, 1931 in Taylor Township, Union County, Ohio, the son of James and Eva (Bulen) Clevenger. Harold was a graduate of Pharisburg High School. He retired from BF Goodrich after 30 years of service. He loved watching TV and bowling. He is survived by daughter Kimberly (Larry) Worelein of Gallion, Ohio; grandchildren, Shawn Worelein, Jason Worelein; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Kenny, Sydney Worelein; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins, including Robert (Nancy) Clevenger. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Clevenger; son, Michael Clevenger; brother, Donald Clevenger; sister, Wilma Clevenger. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10-11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME in North Lewisburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on December 30, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Frank Summerfield officiating. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, PO Box 38125, Urbana, OH, 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.