URBANA - Harold Gene Murray, 78, of Urbana was called home to the Lord to take him to a better place on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana. Harold was born March 6, 1942 in Johnson County, KY, the son of Richard and Fannie (Lyons) Murray.

Harold was employed for 37 years at Robbins & Myers, Inc. in Springfield retiring in 2003. In the late 80's, early 90's Harold and Betty made wood and leather crafts that could be found all over town. In 1968 Harold married Betty Louise (Brunke) Murray and they had 51 wonderful years together. They had one son, Matthew Alan Murray, who was stillborn. Harold's Mother and Father proceed him in death. He is survived by his wife Betty (Brunke) Murray; his brother, Billy (Helen) Murray; sisters, Vonda Shrewsberry and Jo Ann (Richard) Young; sister-in-law, Carolyn Brunke Organ; nieces, Lisa McMullen, Diane (Carl) Gresse, Angela (Bobby) Maloney and Kim Buttermore; nephew, Richard (Whitney) Organ; great-nieces, Shelby (Casey) Fannin, Maddy (Timothy) B-Jesus, Hanna Organ; great nephews, Ryan (Sara) Gresse, Kyle (Hannah) Gresse, Avery Buttermore, Alex Fielder, Arion (Laurie) Organ; step-great-nephew, Aiden Sabo; great-great-nieces Anna Simpson and Claire Organ; great-great-nephews Noah Fannin and William Leopard; aunts, Ruth Wilxcoxon, Maxine Brunke and Janet Brunke; as well as good friends, John and Gretel Gresse; and several cousins. A special thanks to Dr. Pius Kurian, Ruth Ann Bailey for all her help and being a good friend as well as Hospice of Miami Valley and Vancrest staff. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Paul Keener officiating. Livestream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P. O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 and , 1373 Grandview Ave., Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212-2804. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.