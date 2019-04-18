URBANA - Heather Elizabeth Fansler, 46, of Urbana, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019 at the Springfield Regional Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with a number of medical issues.

Heather was born on September 16, 1972 in Urbana, OH, where she grew up and spent her entire life. She was a 1990 graduate of Urbana High School, received an Associate's Degree in Social Work from Clark State Community College, and a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Urbana University. Heather spent most of her teaching career in Urbana and she was an active member of the Urbana First Baptist Church.

A great deal of Heather's life was spent fulfilling her calling as an educator. She began teaching at the St. Mary Catholic School, which eventually became a part of the Catholic Central School system. In addition to being a school teacher, Heather was also a Sunday School teacher at her church and took every opportunity she could to educate the children there in any way possible. She had a true gift for shaping and inspiring the minds of young learners. She will always be remembered for her kind, caring heart and her genuine smile.

Heather is survived by her parents Deborah and Paul Geuy Jr.; siblings, sister Stephanie (Anthony) Pugh, step-sister Kristie West, step-brother Paul Geuy III; nephews and nieces Andrew (Ali Millner) Fansler, Rachel Pugh, Bradley West, Lorissa (Daniel) Haddix; great-nieces Khloe and Melodee Haddix; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; father Gary (Judy) Fansler; special friends Anita (Thomas) Flohre, Deborah (Charles) Bailey, Annette Griffith, Pastor Brian Wonn, and an extra special, beloved friend, Burr Simpson.

Heather is preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Helen Randall, Paul and Mildred Geuy, and Barbara Fansler, and great-grandparents Clyde and Thelma Norris.

A memorial service will be held in Heather's honor on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Urbana First Baptist Church.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.