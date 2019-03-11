URBANA - Helen B. Dibert, 102, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Green Hills Care Center.

Helen was born March 15, 1916 in Champaign County, the daughter of Loren and Opal (Speece) Bowers. Helen was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church, 1936 graduate of Concord High School. She enjoyed cardinals, playing cards, rummicube and having fun with family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley (Richard) Price of New Carlisle, OH, Jill (Bill) Pigg of Mogadore, OH and Robin (Jeff) Underwood of Urbana, one son, Richard Ellsworth (Bettina) Dibert of New Albin, IA, son-in-law John Gamble of Springfield, OH, 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clemen Ellsworth Dibert, daughter, Pamela Gamble and siblings Dorothy, Robert, Mary, Ruth, Donald, Clifford and Esther.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Mimi Ault officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 2963 N. St. Rt. 560, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

