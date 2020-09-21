URBANA - Helen (Wells) Combs, 74, of Urbana, Ohio departed from this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 21, 1946 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edwin and Lucille (Stepp) Wells. Helen was a 1965 graduate of Triad High School. She enjoyed her family and many friends. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo, cards and board games. Helen is survived by her children, Candy (Edward) Koerner, Jeffery (Alicia) Combs, Michael (Kim) Combs, Mark (Wendy) Combs, and Brian Scott (Annette) Combs; her grandchildren, Dustin, Lauren, Devin, Alisha, Audrey, Chontay, Aaron, Andrew, Andrea, Ondrea, Jarrin and Silas; her stepmother, Beulah Jane Wells; her sisters, Ila Jean (Roderick) Yocom, Ellen (Pastor Kenny) Cordell; her stepbrothers, Tom, Mark, David and Charles Crusie; her brother-in-law Dr. Douglas Hostetler; sister-in-law, Tina Wells; as well as many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lillian Ann Wells and Teddy Sawyer; brother, Edwin "Eddie" Wells and her grandson, Devin Trey Combs. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Urbana Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Kenny Cordell officiating. Burial will follow in Jenkins Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.