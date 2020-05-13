Helen Elizabeth Loveless
1937 - 2020
WEST JEFFERSON - Helen Elizabeth Loveless (Bugg), 83, of Mechanicsburg died May 11, 2020. She was born March 23, 1937 in Plain City, Ohio to George Washington and Maria Louise (Bigelow) Bugg. Helen was a homemaker all her life. Her world revolved around her family and taking care of them. As a farmer's wife she was there to help Bill with the farming; they were married for 61 years. Helen always had a garden and she loved canning. Helen also loved her flowers. Helen was known for her cooking, especially for her fried chicken and delicious pies. The grandkids would always ask grandma to cook them an egg, because hers were the best. She is survived by her 3 children, Dale (Amy) Loveless of NC, Theresa Nelson and Loretta (Jerry) Pullins. grandchildren Christopher Nelson, Jeremiah Nelson, William Nelson, Jared Pullins, Justin Pullins, Dylan Loveless, and Megan Bauer and 12 great-grandchildren and her brother, Wendell (Linda) Bugg. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, infant daughter Kathleen, her parents and brothers Jack, Dick, Carl Bugg and sisters Marie Berry, Bernice Yeager, and Doris Hamilton. The family will receive friends Friday, May 15, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the RADER-MCDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio, 43162. Graveside services will be held at noon at Sunset Cemetery, officiated by Peggy Strickland. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
MAY
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
