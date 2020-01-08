WORTHINGTON - Helen Kachilla Carter passed away peacefully January 7, 2020. Helen was born September 3, 1922, one of 6 children born to George Kachilla and Anna Olach Kachilla near Cambridge, Ohio. Helen knew from an early age she wanted to be a nurse and received her Registered Nursing degree from St. Francis General Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after graduating (1941) from Community High School, Robins, Ohio. While working in Kentucky at an Army hospital Helen met Dr. Harold Carter from Columbus, and they were married on May 9, 1946. The two of them set up a general medicine practice in St. Paris, Ohio, and had two children, Connie and Charley, there before Harold was called up for the Korean War. In 1953 Harold and Helen returned to St. Paris and re-established Harold's family practice. Two more children, Barbara and John, were born there. Helen was active in Homemakers' Club through Champaign County Extension, led Cub Scouts, and especially enjoyed being the nurse at 4-H Camp Clifton for years. After raising her family, Helen returned to nursing, working at care centers in Urbana and Springfield. When the couple retired to the Columbus area to be near their children, Helen continued to nurse at The Village of Westerville. Helen enjoyed helping take care of grandchildren when she moved to Granville after Harold's death. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Harold Carter, brothers Frank, Andy, and John Kachilla and sisters Mary K. Thompson and Anna K. Owen. She is survived by sister-in-law Kate (John) Kachilla, her children Connie (Roger) Pond, Charley (Bev) Carter, Barbara (Bradley) Swonger, and John (Adrienne) Carter and grandchildren Laura Pond Thayer, Russell Pond, Brandon Swonger, Erica Swonger Firestone, Lauren Carter Best, and India Carter and 6 great-grandchildren: Emaline and Winnie Swonger, Henry and Hannah Pond, Dema Thayer, and Rowan Best. Helen also leaves all the wonderful caregivers from The Laurels of Worthington where she lived the last several years of her life. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. Condolences can be emailed to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Letters to the family can be mailed to the funeral home.