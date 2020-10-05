1/1
Helen M. (Kidd) Hackley
URBANA - Helen M. (Kidd) Hackley, 86, of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home. Helen was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of the late Mildred (Jackson) and John Kidd. She enjoyed drawing, coloring with colored pencils and going to activities at Vancrest. Her children describe Helen as having a "heart of gold "and "loving her family deeply"! She was a loving mom, wife, grandma and great grandma. She was always smiling when she saw them and reaching out to hug them. Her smile would light up a room. She loved her cats a lot and family gatherings. She lived in Urbana on Reynolds street while raising her children and then moved to Woodstock. Her last years she moved to Vancrest nursing facility in Urbana where she finished her loving, peaceful life.

Helen is survived by her children, Teresa, Gary (Kim), Donald (Tonyia), Thomas (Erika) and Dennis Hackley; 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Bethany, Ben, Chad, Elleyn, Nathan and Adam; as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

The family wished to extend a special thank you to the staff at Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Addison Hackley, her granddaughter, Bethany Hackley and her brother, Harry Jackson. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Jeff Richards officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to Riversong Worship, 8267 State Route 245, North Lewisburg, Ohio 43060. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
