URBANA - Helen M. McNeely, 60, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 in her residence.

She was born February 2, 1959 in Hamilton, Ohio. Helen was a 1977 graduate of Urbana High School. She worked 19 years for Ultra-Met in Urbana, Ohio. Helen had a love for gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a fan of science fiction and fantasy movies. She enjoyed flea markets, good conversation, a good cup of coffee and she loved the great outdoors and nature.

Helen is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Quintin McNeely; daughter Summer Gallagher; mother Elizabeth Johns; grandson Logan Gallagher; brothers Francis (Kim) Weisenberger, Larry Weisenberger, Joe (Martha) Weisenbeger, Bob (Cris) Weisenberger; sisters Marilyn (Bob) McNeely, Nancy Searfos, Mary (Eric) Hall, Susan (Jeff) Rice; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kim McNeely, and Janice and Mark Thompson; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard (Dick) Weisenberger; sister-in-law Debbie Weisenberger; favorite uncle Jack Weisenberger.

