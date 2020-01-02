Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Swearingen. View Sign Service Information Vernon Family Funeral Homes 235 Miami Street Urbana , OH 43078 (937)-653-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

URBANA - Hugh Swearingen, 92, of Millerstown, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Hugh was born July 15, 1927 in Buford, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Dora (Holmes) Swearingen. Hugh served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1960, he met the love of his life, Florence Ann Dillard, in Highland county. They joined in marriage on September 4, 1962 in New Vienna, Ohio. By trade, Hugh was a welder and retired from Allstate Steel. He was a member of Terre Haute United Methodist Church. Hugh enjoyed spending time with his family, sitting on his front porch waving and yelling "hey" to everyone driving by. He loved his dog, Oliver. He also enjoyed going on bus trips with the church, going on rides through the country and eating bacon every day. He was a kind soul and never had a bad day. He said life was too short to spend it arguing. He is survived by his wife, Florence A. Swearingen; his daughters, Robin (Dean) Edwards, Sheila (Evan) Kite; his sons, Bill Swearingen, Mark (Susan) Swearingen, and Tom Swearingen; his grandchildren, Tyler (Brittany) Edwards, Stacy (Clay) DuLaney, Garrett (Mercedes) Kite, Olivia Kite, Ricky Swearingen, Amber (Jeremy) Crossman and Amanda Waller; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth Aldridge; his sisters-in-law, Betty Swearingen and Mary (Joe) Fraysier; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Hugh is preceded by his parents; siblings, Russell Swearingen, Frieda Swearingen, Harry Swearingen, Ruby Lawson and Donald Swearingen; and his grandson Austin Waller. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, Stacy Bowers and Hannah Allen, and to the staff of , including Megan and Carlos. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 in the Terre Haute United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Lehman and Pastor Barbara Pope officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Terre Haute United Methodist Church, 5899 High Street, Urbana, Ohio or , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420-1890. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

