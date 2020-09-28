URBANA - Idella Adams, 81, a lifelong resident of Urbana, Ohio went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Idella was born August 12, 1939 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of the late Dorothy (Hill) and Richard Adams Sr. She was a 1957 graduate of Urbana High School. Idella was a lifelong, devoted member of the Bethesda Apostolic Church, Urbana; where she served faithful for many years as the church secretary. She was a longtime employee of Drackett Inc. Idella is survived by her daughter, Kelli Lynn Adams; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Adams, Nolan Adams Jr., Brenda Sue Adams Minnifield, Richard Adams III, and Kasey (Brian) Castle and Tracy Fields, great nieces and nephews, Gwen (Ryan) Adams-Cohn, Tony (Corie) Locke, Chelsea Minnifield, Corey Adams, Brandon Neer and Max Bowers; several great great nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and close friends including Brantly Cost and Pricey, Addison & London Bass.

Idella is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Nolan Adams Sr., Ronald Adams and Richard Adams Jr.; nephews, Brian Adams and Cullen Minnifield; as well as best friend Mrs. Bobbi Wingfield.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Home Going Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastors, Rev. Herschel Byrd Jr. and Rev. Carl Vactor. The family will receive friends from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.