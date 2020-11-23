URBANA - Ina Mae Wagner, age 90, passed away peacefully November 19, 2020, with her loving son Mike at her side.

She was born August 27, 1930 in Calcutta, Ohio, daughter of Ina Alice (Gonzales) Pugh and John Anderson Pugh. She attended Bowling Green State University and was a sister of the Delta Gamma Sorority.

Ina Mae is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed worshiping at the First Presbyterian Church, was a longtime member of the Urbana Country Club where she enjoyed golfing with friends, meeting new acquaintances and serving on the Board of Directors. She volunteered and served as a board member of the Chagrin Falls City Schools, Champaign County Republican Party and was a past small business owner in downtown Mechanicsburg.

Survivors include her children Roger (Kim) Wagner, Michael (Elizabeth) Wagner, and Cassandra (Terry) Koster; grandchildren Jeff Wagner, Kyle (Krista) Wagner, Luke (Blair), Mark (Rachel) Wagner, Bradley (Kelly) Wagner, Wesley (Lindsey) Wagner, Michael, Ashley (Ray) Cook, Ryan (Rachael) Ritchie, Robert Ritchie, Roger Ritchie, Hillary and Mason Wagner; and great-grandchildren Molly, Charlie, Katherine, Sara, Chris Wagner, Layla, Mia, Makayla, Maddox, Marshall Wagner, Bexley and Baylor Cook, Ronan and Rhys Ritchie.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Frank Allen Wagner, her son David Wagner and her siblings Clark, Paul, George, Mary and Charlotte.

Due to Covid restrictions there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.