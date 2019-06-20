DEGRAFF - Inez R. Legge, age 95, of DeGraff, passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on January 12, 1924 to the late John Dodds and Bessie Elizabeth (Grow) Legge, and her late stepfather, Ardel Legge.

On September 4, 1943, she married Lloyd C. Legge and he preceded her in death, November 15, 1996. Inez was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lynn Legge; 3 grandsons; and a sister, Alma Goings.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Siegel of Sidney, Sandy McGee of Bellefontaine, Linda (Larry) Inskeep of West Liberty, Richard (Cathy) Legge of North Lewisburg, Steven Legge of Quincy, and Barbara Markin of West Liberty; grandchildren, Lisa (John) Beigel, Jill (David) Richards, Tami (Greg) Blair, Sheila (Bill) Ferguson, Melissa Smith, DeAnna Jolliff, Dawn Boysel, Tina Inez (Shane) Lotts, Michael (Dora) Inskeep, Libby Hollar, Chris (Natalie) Legge, Emily (Brock) Dixon, Molly (Larry) McCoy, Shane Dixon, Shannon (Jenny) Legge, Heather (Tim) Feasel, Stacy Legge, Shane (Kirstyn) Legge, and Mindy Phillips; 44 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and best friend, Marjorie Hittepole.

Inez worked as a cook for LK & Gray Stone Restaurants. She was a hard worker all her life. Inez loved having a large, loving family surrounding her through all her years. She enjoyed playing board games, cards, and doing puzzle books. Inez enjoyed singing silly songs and making people laugh. She loved to bake pies, cook, and especially eating candy.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street, DeGraff, Ohio.

Reverend Brent Driver will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, 6673 Urbana Woodstock Rd., Cable, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com