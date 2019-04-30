URBANA - Irene Shaffer, 81, of Urbana, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 5, 1938 in Champaign County, OH, a daughter of Theodore and Clara (Baldwin) Glass. Irene was a member of the Marysville F.O.E. Auxiliary and the Urbana F.O.E. Auxiliary.

Survivors include daughter, Theodora Gillenwater (Mike); sons, Burrel Thornhill Jr. (Kathy), Roger Thornhill (Kathy Murray), James Thornhill (Teresa), Vencil Thornhill (Lorrie) and Terry Thornhill; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Burrel Thornhill Sr.; second husband, Marvin Shaffer; and daughter, Belinda Bright.

A memorial gathering will be held 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the North Lewisburg Community Building.

The family is being served by the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME in Urbana.