URBANA - Irma Jean Addis, 88, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mercy McAuley Center. She was born on March 19, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Madge (Carnes) Dolwick. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Ebert Addis in 1994. She is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl (Steven) McCreary, Karen (Eric) Hecker and Gina (Toby) Bunnell; grandchildren, Josef (Jennifer) Skriletz, Mark Skriletz, Jesse (Brittany) Hecker, Travis (Danielle) Hecker, Torrey Bunnell and Dylan (Felicia) Bunnell; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Carl "Jim" Dolwick; and close friends since childhood, Alan and Marjorie Long of Springfield. Irma graduated from Springfield South High School and was a kind and caring homemaker. She loved all animals dearly, enjoyed crosswords, reading, cooking and cleaning, but above all else, she adored her family. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Arrangements entrusted to WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 US 36, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.