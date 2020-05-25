DeGRAFF — Jack Colwell, 84, of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jack was born July 29, 1935 in Tradersville, Ohio the son of the late Harry and Goldie (Tizdale) Colwell. Jack served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Drackett after many years. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, scouting deer, watching birds, trapping, fishing, and mushroom hunting but mostly he enjoyed hunting with his grandchildren. Jack also enjoyed wine making, cornhole, horseshoes. Jack was passionate about spending time with his family and friends. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Linda (Adams) Colwell; his daughters, Jackie Harshbarger, Mary (Bob) Engle, Pam Willmeth and Nancy (Bobby) Colwell; his sons, Carl (Pat) Colwell, Jeff (Lori) Colwell and Thomas E. (Sharon) Collier; 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; his brother, Bob (Louis) Colwell; his brother-in-law, Ralph Jones as well as 19 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Judy Ann; his brothers, Dick (Joann) Colwell, Donald (Mary) Colwell and J.R. Colwell; his sisters, Elsie Jones, Hazel Giordano, Violet (Marvin) Kitchen; his grandchildren, Nick & Andy Hayes, Paige Harshbarger; Mackenzee and Mercedes Eubanks. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. A private funeral service will follow in the funeral home. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:15 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 25 to May 26, 2020.