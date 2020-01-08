URBANA - Jack P. Sherrick, age 9, laid down his sword and shield at the feet of cancer and walked away from a brutal, epic fight with his head held high. He told his family he loved them one last time, let go of all his pain and suffering and ran into the arms of Jesus on Monday, January 6, 2020.

On January 15, 2010, Stephanie Eckart and Michael Sherrick brought into this world a beautiful baby boy. His big brown eyes, chubby cheeks, long eyelashes and beautiful smile captured the hearts of his whole family. He was the essence of joyfulness and life.

As Jack grew older, you could find him playing outside with his friends, riding his bike at his mamaw and papaw's and playing with their dog Maverick, playing video games with his dad or playing with anything that was dinosaur-related and he was always watching over and protecting his mom. Jack was happiest when he was at home surrounded by his favorite people.

Jack took very seriously his role as a big brother to his 3 little sisters, Mallory, Kennedy and Penelope. Although he wanted a little brother each time he heard the news that another baby was coming, he wouldn't trade them for the world. He played with them, cuddled with them, but above all else, he watched over them.

Jack attended Urbana Elementary and was in the 4th grade where he had numerous friends. He touched the lives of so many; beloved, shining, happy boy, the light of his parents' eyes, protector of his little sisters, and the star of many hearts. He leaves us smiling through our tears.

In addition to his parents and sisters, Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his grandparents, Chuck and Kelly Eckart and Rachelle and Joseph Bohinski; aunts and uncles, Amanda Eckart (Bryce Crable), Michael Eckart, Nick Eckart, Ashley (Brad) Courtney and Ally Bohinski; godfather, Jason Pescosolido; and numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and supporters.

He was reunited in Heaven with his great-grandpa, Dale Brenner.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 3 to 4p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 4 p.m. Pastor Mike McKenzie will be officiating.

Spread Jack's message of love and laughter because, after all, he is the one who loved each and every one of you "the mostest mostest mostest."

Condolences may be expressed to Jack's family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.