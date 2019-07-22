SIDNEY - Jackie Cherille Cummins, 66, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 12:56 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Green Hills Community. She was born on December 21, 1952 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard and Colleen (Morris) Cummins.

Jackie is survived by two sisters, Jeanne Bowman of Urbana and Joyce (Kerry) Snapp of DeGraff, four brothers, Richard (Ada) Cummins of Waynesfield, Robb (Missy) Cummins of DeGraff, Russ (Jill) Cummins of Casstown and Ryan (Lisa) Cummins of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, 13 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Sam Bowman.

Ms. Cummins was retired from State of Ohio Auditor's Office as an Accountant where she audited school systems as well as different towns and villages. Jackie was a graduate of Indian Lake High School class of 1971 and had obtained an associate's degree from Lima Technical College in 1979 and a bachelor's degree from Urbana University in 1999. Jackie was an avid reader and collected carousels and enjoyed her family.

A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Walnut Hill Cemetery in New Hampshire, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by the staff at CROMES-EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 302 S. Main St., Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County, Ohio Chapter of the . Condolences may be expressed to the Cummins family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com