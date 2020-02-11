URBANA - Jaime M. Wilson, 40, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jaime was born March 8, 1979 in Springfield, Ohio and was a 1997 graduate of Graham High School. She was currently employed at Honda of America as a Team Leader. Jaime was a member of the Westville United Methodist Church.

She loved visiting Arizona and watching Golden Girls reruns, Christmas, Dallas Cowboys football and spoiling her niece and nephew. Jaime was a very outgoing person with a contagious laugh and a beautiful soul. Her survivors include her parents, Ralph and Carol (Timmons) Wilson; her brother, Bryan K. (Dolly) Wilson and their children, Makenna and Gage Wilson; her grandmother, Vivian Timmons; her aunts and uncles, Alberta Pidcock, Arlene Wall, Barbara Wilson, Bob (Pat) Wilson, Bonnie Timmons and Gary (Leah) Timmons; as well as many special friends, including Jess Markin, Missy Brown, Jenny Harvey and her Honda Associates; as well as her rescued cat, Kettle. Jaime is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ross and Helen Wilson and Ivan Timmons. A gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Del Bonar officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Terre Haute Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West Rt. 36, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.