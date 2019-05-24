WEST LIBERTY - James A. Smith "Smitty," 70, of Urbana passed away Thursday, May 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 13, 1948 in Bellefontaine, the son of Albert and Harriet (Taylor) Smith Jr. James graduated from Urbana High School. James worked several different jobs, however, he enjoyed construction the most. James traveled to many different states throughout his construction career, many times traveling with his wife. He was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan and would greatly appreciate Cleveland Browns attire to be worn by those who attend his services. Survivors include his wife Virginia A. (Hall) Smith of 52 years; son Simon (Lori) Smith; daughter Spring Smith; brothers Bill (Virginia) Smith, Jack (Connie) Smith, and Brian Smith; sisters Susan (Lloyd) Oliver and Dale Haddix; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Robert Haddix. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 5591 U.S. Route 68 S., West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Universal Home Health & Hospice and to Lori Figley for all their support. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 701 S. Main St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Email condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com