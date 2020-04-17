URBANA - James (Art) Bowshier, 62, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Art was born February 8, 1958. He was retired from Navistar. Art enjoyed collecting his comic books and drawing. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Bowshier, two granddaughters, Olivia and Hannah Bowshier Sokolikok, sisters Connie (Norman) Bowers, Patty Stewart, Vickie (Butch) Rider, Jackie (Rhett) Nott, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Mary (Tim) Tyler, cousin Doug (Kim) Griswold, and special friends Ross Hixon and Joe Booth. He was preceded in death by his son Charlie, wife Dorothy (Dot), his parents, Jim and Rosie, sisters Kathy (Rick) Anderson and Ruth (Chester) Tomblin, brother Mark Bowshier and mother-in-law Bessie Cohn. A memorial in Art's honor will be held at a later date.