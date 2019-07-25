URBANA - James E. Woods, 84, of St. Paris passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

He was born September 15, 1934 in Fletcher, Ohio, the son of William B. and Dorothy A. (Pence) Woods. James graduated from Brown Local High School in 1952. He went on to attend the University of Dayton from which he graduated with a degree in Electronics.

In his younger years James worked on the farm with his brother and loved telling stories about it to his family. James enjoyed trucking; he drove trucks cross country for more than 25 years as owner-operator. He loved to tell stories of trucking days and loved to take his kids/grandkids with him on trucking trips. He enjoyed fishing, country music and playing card games. He loved spending time with his children, grandkids and his dogs.

He is survived by his sister Shirley (Harold) Tobias; children Beverly (Woods) Gleason, Jeffery Woods, Shawn (Kimberly) Woods, Kevin (Kathleen) Woods, Christopher (Emelyn) Woods, Aimee (Woods) Gomez; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his dogs Max and Prince.

He is preceded in death by his parents; former wife Carol (Wiltheiss) Woods; brothers William Jr. and Samuel Woods; sister Virginia (Daniel) Miller; son-in-law Dennis Gleason Sr.; and granddaughter Hannah Woods.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. in the First Church of God Shelter House at 9341 W. U.S. Rt. 36, across from Graham Middle School, with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating. A meal will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373; or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

