URBANA - James Eugene Anderson, age 63, passed away in Springfield Regional Hospital on March 24, 2019. He was born to Eugene and Janet (Shambaugh) Anderson in Urbana, Ohio on February 14, 1956. He was retired from trucking. He loved the open road with his 18-wheelers and his motorcycles.

He was a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church and Clark County Sportsman's Club, following his Dad's love of skeet and trap shooting. He was a 1974 graduate of Urbana High School.

He is survived by his son Thomas James Anderson (Megan); grandson Zachery James Anderson; mother Janet (Shambaugh) Anderson; brother Glenn Anderson and his wife Liela; niece Megan Risner and her husband Joseph; nephew Dylan Jacob Anderson; niece Shae Branch and her husband Timothy; nephew Tyler Sachs (Brooke) and their daughter Logan; and cousins Catherine Shambaugh and husband James Roth, Elizabeth (Shambaugh) Spiezle and husband Craig, Susan (Shambaugh) Burris and husband Glenn, and Richard Pyers.

He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Anderson; grandparents Dorothy and James Anderson and Helen and Amos Shambaugh; nephew Garrett Anderson; Aunt and Uncle Miriam and George Pyers; cousin Donald Pyers; and Aunt and Uncle Elizabeth Anne and Richard Shambaugh.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME in Urbana on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service immediately following. Pastor Chuck Samson will officiate.

